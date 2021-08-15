Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Niners sign free agent LB Mychal Kendricks

clevelandstar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers are signing free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks, ESPN is reporting. Kendricks, 30, is three weeks removed from serving a one-day jail sentence for insider trading in 2018. He is currently serving three years of probation and must also fulfill 300 hours of community service. He was...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Super Bowl Lii#49ers#American Football#Niners#Espn#The Cleveland Browns#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Former Eagles, Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks visits 49ers

2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers hosted former Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks for a visit, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 49ers could be looking at free-agent...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers need Mychal Kendricks to boost razor-thin linebacker depth

There’s not too much a worry about the 49ers’ starting linebackers, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, but adding Mychal Kendricks guards against poor depth. One could almost make this argument about a lot of the San Francisco 49ers‘ positional units heading into 2021. On top of the depth chart, the...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers announce LB Mychal Kendricks signing, waive DL Eddie Vanderdoes, two others

921 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have officially announced the signing of linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal. The team also announced that it has waived linebacker James Burgess Jr., linebacker Donald Payne, and defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes.
NFLchatsports.com

Mychal Kendricks deal with the 49ers is for one-year, $1.2 million

The 49ers signed Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal as they are looking for depth at linebacker and a veteran presence. Before signing Kendricks, Fred Warner was the seasoned veteran among the linebackers, and he’s headed into his fourth season as a pro. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans spoke about Kendricks...
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Mychal Kendricks: Injury draws concern

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers that he's "a little concerned" about Kendricks' toe injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Kendricks was initially considered questionable to return after he sustained his ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's game, but he didn't re-enter the contest. Shanahan didn't disclose the specifics of the linebacker's toe injury, but the issue may impact his availability as he competes for a role in San Francisco's defense ahead of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that the New Orleans Saints were working out a former first-round wide receiver. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, former first-round pick Kevin White worked out for the Saints earlier today. Well, it didn’t take long for the former San Francisco 49ers wideout to make an impression.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLThe Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLUSA Today

Bills' Andre Smith apologizes for hit on Bears QB Justin Fields

Chicago, Andre Smith is sorry. In the Buffalo Bills’ preseason contest against the Chicago Bears, depth linebacker Andre Smith had another productive outing. He led the Bills in tackles, but one moment stood out and it wasn’t exactly a pretty play. Bears quarterback Justin Fields notably does not tighten the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy