Lebanon continued its downward spiral on Sunday when a blast at a fuel tanker in the northern Akkar region killed 28 people and injured nearly 80 others. The blast occurred when local residents were siphoning off fuel, desperate to refuel their vehicles. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with Dr. Firass Abiad from the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut to get the latest on the victims and challenges surrounding medical care in Lebanon.