The head of strategy of Podemos in Madrid received € 2,360 of electoral money through Neurona

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe secretary of strategic analysis and discourse of Podemos in the Community of Madrid, David comas, He received 2.360 euros of the Chavista consultancy Neurona, hired by the purple formation for the general elections of April 2019 and the municipal elections of May of that same year. The agency’s account at Bankinter reflects transfers made to this podemita using the method HalCash, an opaque system that allows you to withdraw funds without a bank card by sending a simple SMS.

