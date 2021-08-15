Fantasy tactical RPG Disciples: Liberation coming to consoles and PC in October

From developer Frima Studio, Disciples: Liberation will quite happily gobble up the time of strategy RPG fans this October. It all starts with a botched assassination. Hired to kill a priest, things take a turn for the worse for Avyanna and her trusty companion Orion when it appears he was aware of their plan. Just as things are turning dangerously bad for them, however, a portal appears, and so they jump right in. When they emerge they’re in an ancient, abandoned city. Though strangely, Avyanna recalls it as her home. And so truly begins Disciples: Liberation, a game about fulfilling Avyanna’s dream.