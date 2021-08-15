Cancel
Video Games

Fantasy tactical RPG Disciples: Liberation coming to consoles and PC in October

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving announced it last February, Frima Studio has arrived on time for the launch of Disciples: Liberation, whose arrival in stores has definitively located next October. In this way, this title becomes one to be taken into account by all fans of the most demanding tactical RPG, taking into account all the characteristics that this study based in the Canadian town of Quebec has published.

