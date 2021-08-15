MINUTE BY MINUTE: Taliban Announce Controlling All of Afghanistan After Arriving in Kabul, While Government Promises Peaceful Transition of Power
This Sunday, the Taliban began to enter the Afghan capital, Kabul. Afghanistan’s interim Interior Minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal, ruled out the possibility of an assault on the city and promised that the change of government will be carried out in a peaceful manner and that the security of the capital will be guaranteed.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0