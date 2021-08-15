Saigon and Tehran, two cities that the US would prefer to erase from its history

The chaos unleashed these days in Kabul has transformed a popular decision – the withdrawal of US troops – into a debacle. But it was not a surprise, nor a fatality; nor the unfathomable curse of that remote country that many call “the tomb of empires.” Afghanistan has collapsed like a house of cards despite continued warnings from diplomats, military and observers on the ground. Eleven reports from the Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR), a figure created in 2008 by Congress, have come to confirm the failures in the Central Asian country, among them the political impatience with the long term, resolved through increasing injections of funds, and insufficient synergy between the various US agencies involved in the operation; holes through which billions of dollars have vanished. But the real black hole has been the country’s endemic corruption, which already in 2010 was swallowing 25% of the national GDP.