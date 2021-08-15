Saigon and Tehran, two cities that the US would prefer to erase from its history
The taliban have begun to enter the Afghan capital of Kabul this Sunday, according to information given by the Interior Minister of Afghanistan, Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal. Thus, the governments of United States (US) and the European Union (EU) They are working on all necessary measures to ensure the safety of all employees and diplomats currently in the Kabul embassies. This situation is reminiscent of the American evacuations that took place in Saigon in 1975 and later in Tehran in 1979.marketresearchtelecast.com
