Saigon and Tehran, two cities that the US would prefer to erase from its history

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe taliban have begun to enter the Afghan capital of Kabul this Sunday, according to information given by the Interior Minister of Afghanistan, Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal. Thus, the governments of United States (US) and the European Union (EU) They are working on all necessary measures to ensure the safety of all employees and diplomats currently in the Kabul embassies. This situation is reminiscent of the American evacuations that took place in Saigon in 1975 and later in Tehran in 1979.

U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Putin: “We don’t want militiamen to appear here under the guise of refugees from Afghanistan”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated this Sunday that the situation in Afghanistan has a direct relationship with the security of Russia. In this sense, the Russian president criticized the evacuation tactic for Afghan citizens that the West is considering applying, consisting of accommodating refugees in Central Asian countries until they receive visas to the United States and Europe.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The black hole of corruption that swallowed up the billion dollar investment of the United States in Afghanistan

The chaos unleashed these days in Kabul has transformed a popular decision – the withdrawal of US troops – into a debacle. But it was not a surprise, nor a fatality; nor the unfathomable curse of that remote country that many call “the tomb of empires.” Afghanistan has collapsed like a house of cards despite continued warnings from diplomats, military and observers on the ground. Eleven reports from the Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR), a figure created in 2008 by Congress, have come to confirm the failures in the Central Asian country, among them the political impatience with the long term, resolved through increasing injections of funds, and insufficient synergy between the various US agencies involved in the operation; holes through which billions of dollars have vanished. But the real black hole has been the country’s endemic corruption, which already in 2010 was swallowing 25% of the national GDP.
Immigrationwvtf.org

A Saigon Refugee Draws Parallels Between The Fall Of Her Home City And Kabul

Saigon, the then-South Vietnamese capital, fell to the communist government of North Vietnam 46 years ago. The collapse came two years after its ally the United States withdrew troops, marking the end of the Vietnam War. Kabul, the Afghan capital, on the other hand, fell to the Taliban in the middle of U.S. troops withdrawing after 20 years of war sparked by 9/11.
MilitaryDefense One

What Comes Next? A Lesson from Saigon

An iconic photograph from the waning days of the Vietnam war now seems likely to be recreated in Kabul. In it, an Air America helicopter lands on the roof of a U.S. Central Intelligence Agency building across town from the U.S. Embassy. A CIA officer guides a long line of Vietnamese up a ladder and into the chopper, their last hope of escape from the North Vietnamese and their Viet Cong allies as they tighten their grip on what will soon be rechristened Ho Chi Minh City.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Advance

Biden to blame for US' Saigon-like exit

The front page of Aug. 13’s Wall Street Journal showed the photo of Wazir Nazari, an Afghan woman who had been shot in the face by Taliban assailants who seized her home in Ghazni province in July. She is just one of thousands who have been victims of Taliban abuse during its ongoing sweep of Afghanistan territory since President Joe Biden announced the U.S. pullout of the country.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“This is not Saigon”: Blinken defends US evacuation of Kabul, rejects comparisons with Vietnam

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected comparisons between the evacuation of US embassy staff in Kabul with Washington’s chaotic departure from Vietnam in 1975. In addition, Blinken defended President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops Americans from Afghanistan in late August, despite mounting criticism that such a move contributed to the deterioration of the situation security in Afghan territory.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Evacuations in Kabul: Echoes of the US Exit From Saigon?

Evacuations in Kabul: Echoes of the US Exit From Saigon?. The deployment of tens of thousands of American soldiers to Afghanistan to evacuate embassy workers from Kabul as the Taliban close in on the city has brought back unpleasant memories for Americans of the fall of Saigon. After the US...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldSlate

What Does the Fall of Saigon Really Have to Teach Us About Afghanistan?

The fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, to the Taliban has inevitably drawn comparisons to the 1975 “fall of Saigon”—so many that, on Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the press, “This is not Saigon.” But Blinken’s efforts haven’t stopped the supposed historical parallels from coming, often from the right, which has quickly moved to cast the event as a failure of President Biden and his administration.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

An Afghan woman gives birth aboard a US military evacuation plane.

An Afghan woman has given birth aboard a US evacuation plane just after landing in the Base Aérea de Ramstein, Germany, reported this Saturday the United States Air Mobility Command through its social networks. Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a...
POTUSWashington Post

Nikki Haley: America must not recognize the Taliban

Nikki Haley was governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2019. President Biden badly bungled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, making the United States weaker and less safe while leaving more than 10,000 Americans and 38 million Afghans at the mercy of the brutal Taliban. He must not also bungle the coming decision on whether to recognize these barbarians as Afghanistan’s legitimate government. Doing so would bring the United States even lower while raising up a regime that deserves nothing but scorn and isolation.

