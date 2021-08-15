US Embassy in Afghanistan reports shooting at Kabul airport
The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan warned this Sunday on its website the worsening of security at the Kabul airport, in the middle of the evacuation of diplomatic personnel. “The security situation in Kabul is changing rapidly, including at the airport. There are reports of shots being fired at the airport. Therefore, we are instructing American citizens to seek refuge,” reads the statement from the diplomatic mission. .marketresearchtelecast.com
