Enrique Lucero, the Mexican film actor who marked us and we do not know his name

-That actor is terrific. It appears in many movies. -Yes, I have also seen it in several. He is a great actor, sir. -I don’t know, mind you. The question is recurrent when people talk about him after having seen him in one of the more than one hundred films that he participated in. But of that extensive filmography, two are the specific titles that generate conversation about his performances and the characters he plays: Macario, by Roberto Gavaldón, and Canoe, the Felipe Cazals.