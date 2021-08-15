Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cit Pre-Download Now Available, HDD Weight Revealed
This same week will arrive the definitive version of one of the great titles of all the life of PlayStation 4 How is Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker PunchAfter offering one of the first games to show what the console was capable of with inFamous: Second Son, last year he gave us a great open-world adventure in Feudal Japan that touched the hearts of gamers. Thus, it was finally announced at the beginning of last July Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, with technical improvements for PS5 and extra content in both versions, being able to pre-download them on the console we have chosen to start enjoying it as soon as possible.marketresearchtelecast.com
