The double game of La Cámpora: he went out to defend Alberto Fernández for the clandestine party in Olivos, but put pressure on Guzmán for negotiating with the IMF

Support on the one hand, pressure on the other. The Campora came out to endorse the president Alberto Fernandez in full scandal due to the dissemination of photos that revealed that last year in full quarantine lasts for coronavirus The First Lady Fabiola Yanez celebrated his birthday in the official residence of Olivos with 11 other people, which it was forbidden. However, not all were “pampering”, since the leader of the group Maximum Kirchner he marked the field for the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman by demanding again that the loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is repaid within a period older than ten years.