According to Donald Mustard, Epic Games has some "crazy" story-related content cooking for the end of Season 7 and the start of Season 8. For those that don't know: Donald Mustard is the Creative Director of Fortnite and the CCO of Epic Games, and he's famous, among Fortnite fans, for teasing the mid-season and end-season events. And typically, he and his team make good on the teases, which is to say while Donald Mustard hyping up Fortnite should be taken with a grain of salt, he isn't known to hype irresponsibly. That said, this time Mustard is also leaving room for a ton of speculation.