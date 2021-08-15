We can declare war on the use of the plane: propose more expensive tickets and close routes
We can declares war on air transport and, among its measures, proposes make tickets more expensive or even close air routes. This was defended this Sunday by the co-spokesperson of the party's state leadership, Pablo Fernandez, who has indicated that they are committed to investing in medium and short distance railways and promoting sustainable mobility in metropolitan areas instead of using polluting means of transport such as the plane.
