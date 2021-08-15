An athlete did not get sponsors and worked until Sundays in a supermarket to be in the Olympic Games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Olympics in Tokyo, Japan are finally over. With the closing ceremonies over, two-time Olympic medalist Rochelle Stevens reflected on this games. “The Closing Ceremonies are just phenomenal,” Stevens said. “They are beautiful, the athletes are now more relaxed, and more reserved and just happy to be able to partake in the celebration of being an Olympian, or an Olympic champion, silver medalist, or bronze medalist. It is just soo beautiful to be a part of the Closing Ceremony. And once the Closing Ceremony is over, then everyone returns back to their native land and become those great Rock Stars. And as for the American athletes, they will probably go and visit the White House and have breakfast with the President of the United States. It’s a whole lot of things that will be in store for the athletes once they get back home.”