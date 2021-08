BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching two new systems that may form east of Florida. The systems, just waves right now, have varied chances of development over the next several days. The map above, and its yellow ovals, show […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Two Systems Watched East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.