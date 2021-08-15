Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Create a Certificate Template in Microsoft Word

By David Perry
makeuseof.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost organizations use certificates at some point for some objective or another. By learning how to design your own certificate, you will be able to save money and time by not hiring someone to make them for you. The fastest and most precise way to generate a certificate in Microsoft...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Word#Ebooks#Microsoft 365#Templates#Design#Custom#Save#Bold Italic#Layout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Clean Your Windows PC Using Command Prompt

Keeping your computer free from clutter can help improve performance and free up tons of storage space. Windows comes with several built-in system-cleanup utilities, such as the Disk Cleanup tool. However, one lesser-known way to clean your computer is via the Command Prompt. Here are a few ways to clean...
Computerswccftech.com

How to Open Windows Tools on Windows 11 Computers

Tools like Command Prompt, Control Panel, etc., help manage various tasks on our PCs. In the earlier versions of Windows, these tools were called Administrative Tools. In the latest OS, Windows 11, these tools are now referred to as Windows Tools. Before Windows 11, these tools appeared as separate entries in the Start Menu. Windows 11 has these tools all bunched together, and you can access all of them through a folder. In this tutorial, I will show you how to open Windows Tools on Windows 11 computers.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Watch Microsoft’s Gamescom 2021 Stream

Gamescom 2021 is right around the corner, and Microsoft is set to take the virtual stage on August 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET to wow gamers with lots of exciting goodies. Microsoft has announced that it’ll start streaming its Gamescom 2021 press conference to the world on August 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT, 7 p.m CEST). Make sure you’re sitting near a device with a screen and an internet connection, as you absolutely won’t want to miss this one.
BusinessGreenBiz

How Microsoft Is Changing the Corporate Agenda on Carbon

From its carbon removal fund to its commitment to repay carbon debt, Microsoft is reshaping how companies think about net zero. Speakers: Lucas Joppa, Chief Environmental Officer, Microsoft Akshat Rathi, Reporter, Bloomberg News. This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero, July 27-28, 2021. Learn more about the...
BusinessZDNet

A Microsoft researcher has harsh words for, oh, Microsoft technology

I don't know about this freedom of speech thing. Especially when it comes to companies. Employees can often seem like mouthpieces for the corporate cause, carefully sidestepping inconveniences such as truth. I was forced to slump on my chaise-longue, however, on hearing the views of Microsoft's Kate Crawford. "Who's a...
ComputersThe Next Web

Load up on CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft and Google certifications, all at once

TLDR: The 2021 CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft and Google Certification Exam Bundle can get an IT learner certed up in some of today’s most important web disciplines. Whether you want to work in a server room or help guide a cloud-based computer network, there are some crucial benchmarks that can help you get noticed in your job search. For hiring managers tasked with filling those key roles, certifications from top-notch oversight bodies carry a lot of weight.
Computerscloudsavvyit.com

How to Create C# Client Web Apps With Microsoft’s Blazor Web Framework

Blazor is a new web framework that allows you to create fully interactive web apps using C#. Using the magic of a .NET runtime compiled for WebAssembly, you can even run Blazor entirely on the client—you don’t have to use JavaScript frameworks to create your applications anymore. What Is Blazor?
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Automate Microsoft Excel and Word Using Python

Integrate Excel with Word to generate automated reports seamlessly. Microsoft Excel and Word are without a shred of doubt the two most abundantly used software in the corporate and non-corporate world. They are practically synonymous with the term ‘work’ itself. Oftentimes, not a week goes by without us firing up the combination of the two and one way or another putting their goodness to use. While for the average daily purpose automation would not be solicited, there are times when automation can be a necessity. Namely, when you have a multitude of charts, figures, tables, and reports to generate, it can become an exceedingly tedious undertaking if you choose the manual route. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way. There is in fact a way to create a pipeline in Python where you can seamlessly integrate the two to produce spreadsheets in Excel and then transfer the results to Word to generate a report virtually instantaneously.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Raise Your Hand in a Microsoft Teams Meeting

Interrupting a speaker or presentation in a Microsoft Teams meeting can break the conversation’s flow. So how about you use the raise-hand feature when you want to speak or ask a question? It notifies everyone on the call when you raise your hand virtually. During a Microsoft Teams meeting call,...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

How to disable auto-tagging for pictures in Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive can automatically scan your pictures using AI to create and apply tags based on their content to make them easy to find using specific keywords (such as dog, beach, mountain, etc.) when doing a search. Although this is a convenient feature to find pictures quickly since nowadays we...
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft Word will let users track their own changes on Windows and Mac

Microsoft has announced some improvements coming to the Track Changes feature in Word for Windows and Mac. The company has started rolling out an update to Office Insiders that lets them track their own changes only in Word documents. If you’re unfamiliar, Track Changes is a built-in feature in Microsoft...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to convert Serial Number to Date in Microsoft Excel

Trying to use an Excel Date and Time function, but Excel returns a serial number instead of date; this is because Excel stores dates and times in serial numbers in the backend; for instance, when you see a date such as 7/25/2021 or 21 July 2021, Excel will store these dates as numbers in the backend.
EducationPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get a Microsoft student discount

If you’re currently in education, It's handy to know how to get a Microsoft student discount, to save money on a range of excellent hardware and software. The Microsoft Store runs a series of student-exclusive discounts that rotate throughout the year, so it’s worth checking the offers regularly. Expect to see savings on desktop computers, laptops, tablets and accessories. That’s not all because Microsoft also offers some of its most popular software, including Office 365, for free to students, making this one of the most generous student discounts available.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install Microsoft Edge on Rocky Linux 8

Rocky Linux 8 users currently, by default, are only limited to the Firefox Internet Browser. However, many alternatives can be installed. Microsoft Edge is one alternative that has been in development for over a year and has been getting quite a lot of good reviews amongst many Linux distribution communities and maybe an alternative compared to just switching to Google Chrome.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Mount Your Microsoft OneDrive in Linux

Imagine having your Microsoft OneDrive mounted like any other part of your Linux file system. With onedriver you’re not reduced to using OneDrive in your browser. Here’s how to set it up. Microsoft OneDrive and onedriver. Microsoft’s OneDrive comes in several flavors. There’s a free-to-use version for home and personal...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Group and Ungroup Shapes and Objects in Microsoft Word

When you work with shapes and objects in Microsoft Word, one of the most convenient features is Grouping. By grouping these types of elements together, they become one. This makes moving, resizing, and formatting them easier. How to Group Objects in Word. Maybe you’re making a flowchart or creating instructions...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Count Colored Cells in Microsoft Excel

Using color in Microsoft Excel can be a terrific way to make data stand out. So if a time comes when you want to count the number of cells you’ve colored, you have a couple of ways to do it. Maybe you have cells colored for sales amounts, product numbers,...
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to use chaos engineering in Microsoft Azure

Complex systems need to be resilient, and we need to use tools like chaos engineering to ensure that resilience. Learn about Azure Chaos Studio. Cloud-native applications aren't the monoliths of old, fitting neatly into client-server or three-tier categories. They're now a conglomeration of services, mixing your code and platform tools, designed to manage and control errors and to scale around the world.
Computersinavateonthenet.net

QSC lands Microsoft Teams Rooms certification for more Q-Sys products

QSC expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams Rooms certified meeting room accessories to complete the certification of its existing portfolio of collaboration devices. The certified solutions include additional Q-Sys Core processing options, the Core 8 Flex, Core Nano, and NV-32-H (Core Capable). For video camera streams, the certified Q-Sys PTZ-IP...
Computerswccftech.com

2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle Is Up For A Huge Offer This Week – Avail Now

Microsoft Excel skills will not go to waste. You will be surprised how often you will need to excel once you enter the corporate world. If you want to enter the corporate world or are trying to get ahead in your career, I suggest getting as much knowledge about excel as possible. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy