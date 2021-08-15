Cancel
Grandville, MI

Body of missing swimmer recovered from Lake Michigan

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 7 days ago
UPDATE 3:19 P.M.: The swimmer was identified as Mary Claire Dice-Grooters, 51, of Grandville.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday morning in Allegan County.

Police say the swimmer went missing around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Responding personnel found that the victim had been swimming from a boat without a life jacket and did not resurface.

Crews searched for the swimmer until dark and resumed Sunday morning. The swimmer's body was found around 9:30 a.m.

