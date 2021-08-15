Cancel
Premier League

Jack Grealish discloses what Pep Guardiola has told him about his Man City role

By Charlie Parker-Turner
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
Manchester City record-signing Jack Grealish has revealed the positions he has been told he will play in by manager Pep Guardiola.

Grealish signed for City in a stunning £100million from Aston Villa this month, making him the most expensive English player in history.

The 25-year-old spent 19 years at Villa, helping them to promotion in the 2018/19 campaign and then scoring 14 and assisting 15 in 62 top-flight league appearances since.

The England international, who impressed in his few minutes at Euro 2020, played on the left wing in his past few seasons at Villa Park, but he rose through the ranks as an attacking midfielder playing centrally.

Jack Grealish has opened up on his Manchester City move ( Image: Twitter@footballdaily)

With so much talent in Guardiola’s City squad, both on the wing and in midfield, many are unsure what position Grealish will line up this season, but the man himself has revealed what he has been told.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Villa captain said: "I couldn’t care less where I play, the gaffer has said he can see me play as an eight, a ten, either wings or as a false nine.

“Playing with this team of players will only improve me as a player."

Guardiola handed Grealish his debut against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, playing as a left-sided attacking midfielder and allowing him to double up on right-back Japhael Tanganga with international teammate Raheem Sterling.

Grealish continued: “I have loads I need to work on. It is always about learning and needing to stay higher. Raheem is really good at that, sometimes I am drawn to the ball and always want to be involved but sometimes that doesn’t always work."

Guardiola is, of course, excited to be working with Grealish in the upcoming campaign, but in his pre-match conference before his side took on Spurs he was reluctant to heap the pressure on the new signing.

Will Grealish live up to his potential at Man City? Comment below

Manchester City's Jack Grealish looks on during the Tottenham clash ( Image: Action Images via Reuters)

The former Barcelona boss said: "Jack is not going to solve our problems. We will involve him in the way we want to play, be part of something, and then help him as much as possible to produce in the game as many times as possible.

“He has to be himself. He didn’t come for one game or two games, he came for many years. Maybe he adapts quicker, maybe he needs more time. We are going to wait.”

The comment about ‘solving problems’ could imply that the three-time Premier League winner isn’t overly convinced by his squad depth in the final third, despite the big-money signing.

The defending Premier League champions have been linked with a move for England captain Harry Kane, with the Spurs forward reportedly unhappy at his current club.

Kane was not included in Tottenham’s squad to take on his potential new club, though the Sky Sports commentary team did reveal that the 28-year-old was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the game.

Daniel Levy has priced the forward, who has scored 166 goals in 242 appearances, at £160m, a fee that may not be out of reach for the wealthy City.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

