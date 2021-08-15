Man City fans chant Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford "let the country down"

Manchester City fans have made their first away trip to a Premier league game in more than a year as they travel to North London to watch their side take on Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the City faithful have received backlash online for some of the pre-match chanting, aimed at two stars of fierce rivals Manchester United.

Both Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were the subject of mocking from City fans ahead of their clash with Tottenham, as the City fans claimed that the pair had "let the country down" following their displays for England at Euro 2020 earlier this summer.

Leeds United's away faithful also belted out the same chant before their game against Man Utd at Old Trafford, a game in which Sancho actually made his debut for the Red Devils.

England reached the final of the tournament under Gareth Southgate, but were beaten in heart-breaking fashion after penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Italy, in which Sancho and Rashford both missed their spot-kicks before Arsenal's teenage sensation Bukayo Saka missed the crucial effort to hand Roberto Mancini's men the win.

All three of the stars were subject to vile racial abuse in the wake of England's defeat, which sparked a wave of support from majority of football fans in the resulting aftermath.

The jibes of the City fans were light-hearted, poking fun at the mistakes of two rival players, though the United stars were not the only ones in the firing line in terms of chanting.

The away end of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium could be heard singing, "Harry Kane, he wants to be blue," in reference to the Spurs star's desire to join Man City this summer.

City have already seen one £100m bid for the England skipper rejected, but are thought to be weighing up a second approach for Tottenham's main man worth around £127m.

Kane missed out on the game against City, failing to make the match-day squad after he was not deemed ready by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

