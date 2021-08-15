Cancel
Teammate's past and present offers insight for Prather's future

By Mike Casazza
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is plenty of incentive to buy stock in Kaden Prather in time for the start of his true freshman season. Much of that has to do with what he achieved before he enrolled at West Virginia in January and then made his move up toward the top of the depth chart behind junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton at one of the team's two wide receiver positions. The spring, of course, concluded with three catches and one 51-yard gain in the Gold-Blue Game, but before that, he was the four-star prospect from Maryland despite not being able to play a senior season and the seventh-highest rated receiver to sign with the Mountaineers during the 247Sports Era.

