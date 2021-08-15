Cheesemakers, aquaculturists, farmers to get grants in Maine

DENVER (CBS4)– Hemp farmers in Colorado are getting some help thanks to USDA. The federal government has approved a new hemp plan that loosens regulations for farmers in Colorado. (credit: CBS) Hemp farmers will be able to access the same crop insurance, grants and other benefits available to growers of more traditional crops. The USDA will also allow hemp that has too much THC to be used in a variety of ways. In the past, farmers were required to destroy those crops. Agriculture officials say the looser regulations open the door to a lot of possibilities for Colorado’s hemp industry. Industrial hemp (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) “With this new plan in place, we are currently creating a huge number of opportunities to further hemp production and uses here in Colorado, from paper to plastic, to fabric, detergents, soaps, insulation, biofuel and so much more,” said Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg. The plan was approved after more than a year of negotiations.