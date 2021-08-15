Cancel
Maine State

Cheesemakers, aquaculturists, farmers to get grants in Maine

By Associated Press
WPFO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, Maine (AP) -- A cheese guild in Sydney, an aquaculture center in Walpole and the Maine Farmland Trust are among the recipients of the state of Maine's agricultural development grants this year. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said it is awarding about $250,000 in grants this...

