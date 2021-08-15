Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus County, NC

Donation funds tracking equipment

By The News Reporter info@nrcolumbus.com
nrcolumbus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA donation from a local family will allow the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to purchase equipment to help locate people with dementia who become missing. Funding from the International Paper Foundation allowed CCSO to buy nine man-tracking backpacks and sets of equipment. However, the office needed five more backpacks to fully equip the 14 deputies on the Tactical Man Tracking Team, the sheriff’s office explained in a news release. A recent donation by Shane and Sabrina Cartrette in honor of James Jenkins will allow CCSO to purchase three more sets.

nrcolumbus.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus County, NC
Society
Columbus County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Columbus County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Tracking#Tracking Devices#Charity#Ccso#International Paper#Gps#Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 1

Community Policy