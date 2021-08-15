Donation funds tracking equipment

A donation from a local family will allow the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to purchase equipment to help locate people with dementia who become missing. Funding from the International Paper Foundation allowed CCSO to buy nine man-tracking backpacks and sets of equipment. However, the office needed five more backpacks to fully equip the 14 deputies on the Tactical Man Tracking Team, the sheriff’s office explained in a news release. A recent donation by Shane and Sabrina Cartrette in honor of James Jenkins will allow CCSO to purchase three more sets.