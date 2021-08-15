Cancel
No drama here! Linda Evangelista leaves heart emojis under snap of Salma Hayek posing with son she shares with ex Francois-Henri Pinault... years after bitter custody battle

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Linda Evangelista battled with French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault over child support with regards to their son Augustin back in 2012.

But these days, it seems Evangelista, 54, only has love for her ex and his wife Salma Hayek, it would appear.

On Saturday, Hayek, 54, posted a family snap of herself out with Pinault's 14-year-old son to her Instagram page, and Evangelista reacted with joy - posting two black heart emojis in the comment section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Dl2j_0bSQfpdK00
Burying the hatchet: Linda Evangelista battled with French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault over child support with regards to their son Augustin back in 2012. But these days, it seems Evangelista only has love for her ex and his wife Salma Hayek, it would appear

In the cute snap, Augustin, who is clad in a grey t-shirt and a black Anaheim Angels baseball cap, is grinning broadly as Salma peeks out behind him with a wide smile.

'Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!! #tgif #weekendvibes,' she wrote in the caption of the photo, which was taken on a boat.

The Frida star announced that she was engaged to Pinault in March 2007 and also confirmed that she was pregnant. Hayek gave birth to their daughter, Valentina Paloma in September 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cyn89_0bSQfpdK00
Exes: Linda and Pinault dated briefly in 2005 and 2006. Pictured in 2005
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFgpf_0bSQfpdK00
Falling in love: The Frida star announced that she was engaged to Pinault in March 2007 and also confirmed that she was pregnant. Seen in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbS8R_0bSQfpdK00
Friendly: The Academy Award nominee appears to have a good relationship with her stepchildren. Last Thursday, Salma shared a photo in which she was seen on vacation with Pinault and Matilde

The Mexican actress and the Kering CEO tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Valentine's Day in 2008. The pair, who reportedly met at a party in Venice later renewed their vows in the romantic Italian city.

Francois-Henri shares a son, Francois, 23, and a daughter Matilde, 20, with his ex-wife Dorothée Lepère. The Academy Award nominee appears to have a good relationship with her stepchildren. Last Thursday, Salma shared a photo in which she was seen on vacation with Pinault and Matilde.

In October 2006, Linda gave birth to Augustin but refused to name the baby's father. She later referred to him as a 'New York architect.' In June 2011, the Canadian supermodel filed court papers and stated that Pinault was Augustin's father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3fKs_0bSQfpdK00
Lovechild: In October 2006, Linda gave birth to Augustin but refused to name the baby's father. She later referred to him as a 'New York architect.' In June 2011, the Canadian supermodel filed court papers and stated that Pinault was Augustin's father. Seen in 2005

Evangelista and Henri-Francois had dated for four months in 2005 and early 2006, a few months before he met Salma. In August 2011, Linda officially filed for child support, initially asking for $46,000 a month.

The staggering sum even shocked the judge, who said it would be 'the largest support order in the history of the Family Court.' In May 2012, a heavily publicized court battle ensued in which both parties revealed sordid details about their relationship.

Pinault said that he broke up with Evangelista upon learning she was pregnant and asserted that they had only spent seven days together during their short-lived romance. Linda's lawyer claimed that the billionaire asked her to terminate the pregnancy.

A few days into the trial, the two reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount. At the time, they said in a statement, 'We are happy that we were able to reach an agreement for the benefit and well-being of our son, Augie.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uHWx_0bSQfpdK00
Working it out: A few days into their child custody trial, the two reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount. At the time, they said in a statement, 'We are happy that we were able to reach an agreement for the benefit and well-being of our son, Augie.' Seen in 2014

Comments / 0

