Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

After UN climate report, individuals seek to do their part

By RAF CASERT Associated Press
ABC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOBOKEN, Belgium -- Young urban shepherd Lukas Janssens guides his flock among the graves in Schoonselhof, one of Belgium’s iconic cemeteries, knowing sheep are kinder to nature than lawnmowers. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of De Antwerpse...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Virginia Mayo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#Nature Climate Change#Un#U N#Bbl#Dutch#Eu#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
Related
EnvironmentSciDev.Net

Code red for humanity, UN climate report warns

Landmark UN report warns of warming up to 2 degrees Celsius by end of century. Only rapid reductions in CO2 emissions can limit impact – IPCC. ‘Listen to the science’ at COP26, urges science-development community. Unprecedented changes in the climate are being seen in every region of the world and...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Dire UN Climate Report With Massachusetts Impacts

That's the dire, but not unexpected, warning from the United Nations in a new report on climate change. It finds that we residents of Earth have already heated the planet by 2 degrees Fahrenheit and that no matter what actions we take, a hotter, more turbulent climate future is here.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

UN Climate Report Comprehensive, But Regional Gaps Persist

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that generated shock waves on Monday is the most detailed assessment of climate science ever undertaken, advancing our understanding of how -- and how fast -- greenhouse gas emissions are changing the planet. But experts caution that the comprehensive global review contains...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

World shudders at 'terrifying' UN climate report

World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted on Monday to a "terrifying" UN climate science report with a mix of horror and hopefulness as the scale of the emergency became abundantly clear. US presidential envoy on climate and former secretary of state John Kerry said the IPCC report, which warned the world is on course to reach 1.5C of warming around 2030, showed "the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe". Current US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement that world leaders, the private sector and individuals must "act together with urgency and do everything it takes to protect our planet". Frans Timmermans, the European Union's deputy climate chief, said the 3,500-page report proved "it's not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change".
EnvironmentVox

The devastating new UN report on climate change, explained

How much has humanity already changed the climate? And how much worse will it get?. The answers now are sharper than ever, according to an international team of scientists. In a new report, they say that far more aggressive action is needed to limit catastrophic climate change, and that time is running out.
Environmentrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.
Energy Industryslashdot.org

Make Coal History Says PM Boris Johnson After UN Climate Report

Coal needs to be consigned to history to limit global warming, says PM Boris Johnson, describing a UN report on climate change as "sobering." He said the world must shift to clean energy and provide finance to help countries at risk from changing climates. The landmark study found it was "unequivocal" that human activity was responsible for global warming.
EnvironmentNational Audubon Society

UN Report Affirms the Need for Urgent Action on Climate

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. “The IPCC’s report lays out in stark terms what birds and science have been telling us: the climate is changing rapidly, and we must reduce emissions to protect both birds and people,” said Melinda Cep, vice president of natural solutions and working lands. “addressing climate change should transcend ideology, and inspire bold, nonpartisan solutions from our leaders to respond to this undeniable threat.”
Environmentfox5ny.com

UN report on climate change: 5 things to know

GENEVA (AP) - The United Nations-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. 1. Blaming Humans. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

What the UN Climate Report Means for Food

A new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is direct and unequivocal. Humans are responsible for climate change across the atmosphere, oceans and land. The report found that each of the last four decades has been increasingly warmer than ever recorded and human activity has sped up...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Boulder scientists contribute to new UN climate report

Human-caused climate change is resulting in immediate, harmful impacts on our world and requires rapid, large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to curb global warming in the near future, according to the first installment of a new United Nations scientific report published Monday. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth...
Boston, MAWBUR

Inside The UN Climate Report With One Of The Local Authors

The latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivered a stark message: climate change is hitting the world faster and harder than we expected, and we have about a decade to ratchet down our carbon emissions in order to avoid the worst of it. The sweeping document represents latest science on climate change; writing it took 234 scientists from 66 countries — and 517 additional contributors — who reviewed about 14,000 scientific papers over three years.
Environmentcitywatchla.com

"This Was Avoidable," Climate Activists Say About Apocalyptic UN Climate Report

In a landmark report released Monday by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), some of the world's foremost climate scientists added further urgency to the summit by clarifying that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as envisioned in the Paris Agreement signed at the last major climate summit in 2015, is imperative. Temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees C; current trends point to a rise of a ruinous 3 degrees C later this century.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Editorial: The UN climate report, ‘The Lorax’ and us

Two publications are worth attention this week. The first, is the United Nation’s most recent update from its International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), nearly 4,000 pages long, by 234 authors citing more than 14,000 previous studies and papers, providing the most comprehensive-to-date look at global warming, its effects on the climate, global weather and ecosystems and what the world can expect in coming decades depending on our response to what the findings call “a code red for humanity.”
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

UN Climate Report’s Warnings Compound Worries in Insurance World

A UN climate change report’s warnings are compounding alarm in the insurance industry and companies that pay premiums, as they eye increased risks from more frequent and more severe storms, wildfires, droughts, and rising sea levels threatening coastal cities. The Intergovermental Panel on Climate Change report—which United Nations Secretary General...
Protestswhtc.com

Thunberg protests in Stockholm on third anniversary of first school strike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was back protesting outside the Swedish parliament on Friday, the three-year anniversary of her first school strike which grew into a global, youth-led protest movement. Thunberg’s grassroot initiative caught on around the world, with millions rallying at weekly “Fridays for Future” protests...
Environmentheraldcourier.com

Their View: Global poor already reeling from climate change catastrophe

The United Nations’ latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is undoubtedly the strongest warning yet that a failure to address the causes of climate change will be disastrous. No country or state will be spared. It proves what we’ve known for years: Faster and more efficient measures must be taken if we want to see meaningful environmental changes in the next few decades. At the same time, we must do a better job helping those already dealing with catastrophe.
EnvironmentPosted by
Indy100

Greta Thunberg divides Twitter by suggesting UK is ‘lying’ about climate change successes

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has ruffled numerous feathers after suggesting the UK is “lying” about its status as a climate leader. Speaking at a UNICEF press briefing, three years after she launched her ‘Fridays For Future’ campaign, the teenage environmental activist condemned governments around the world for continuing to treat the climate crisis as a “faraway, distant problem”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy