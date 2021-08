HARTFORD, CT – On Friday, August 20, 2021 at approximately 12:30 AM East Hartford Police rushed to Malibu Sports Bar and Lounge, 808 Silver Lane, on the report of someone shot. Upon arrival, Officers located an unconscious adult male victim in the parking lot. Despite an uncooperative crowd that was hostile toward Police, Officers performed CPR on this victim for several minutes until he was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Witnesses reported to police that two possible suspects fled the area in a dark colored sedan. They were described as Black males in their 20’s, tall, wearing all black.