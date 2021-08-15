Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants Preseason Game 1: Thoughts and Observations

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease repeat after me... "The result doesn't count in the standings!" "The result doesn't count in the standings!" "The result doesn't count in the standings!" It's true--would I lie to you? But with that said, while there were some positive moments to come of the New York Giants' 12-7 preseason loss to the New York Jets, the biggest takeaway was how outmatched many of the Giants' reserves looked against the Jets reserves.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Corey Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New York Giants#Fanfest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

New York Giants release former Alabama LB

Ryan Anderson is looking for a new NFL opportunity. The former Alabama linebacker was released by the New York Giants on Monday. Anderson did not practice during the team’s camp. AL.com’s Mark Inabinett details that Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in March, had been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 22 with a reported back injury. Anderson recently passed his physical, which made him clear to finally practice. The Giants decided to release.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giants get massive injury update on Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have some new faces on the team as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. But one player who is set to make a huge return is running back Saquon Barkley, who played in just two games last season. Well, there could be...
NFLUSA Today

Giants claim wide receiver recently waived by Jets

It didn’t take long for Matt Cole to find a new team, and he won’t have to travel far, either. The Giants claimed the receiver off waivers on Sunday, the team announced Sunday. The Jets waived Cole on August 6. Cole’s short-lived stint with the Jets lasted just three months...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants Now: Rumors & News After 12-7 Preseason Week 1 Loss vs. Jets + Injury Updates

New York Giants rumors and news after a loss to the New York Jets, 12-7, in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason. The Giants offensive line struggled to protect Mike Glennon and create running lanes for Corey Clement and Devontae Booker. Giants injury news swirls around backup offensive lineman Kyle Murphy was carted off the field after being rolled up from behind. We've got our Giants-only YouTube channel humming along now, so check it out at: http://youtube.com/nygiantstv !! Giants fans got to see the team play at MetLife Stadium in person for the first time since Dec.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Ryan Anderson stays with New York Giants

The NFL transaction report for Monday showed the New York Giants had activated outside linebacker Ryan Anderson from the non-football-injury list, then terminated his contract. On Tuesday, the Giants announced the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout was still with the team. The turn of events involved in Anderson’s...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Giants Preseason Game

The Jets open the 2021 preseason on Saturday at MetLife Stadium against the Giants (7:30 p.m.). Below are ways to watch, listen and stream the first preseason game of 2021. New York Jets fans in the team's local TV market are able to watch the Green and White's preseason games via live stream on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Roster Questions" Edition

From Chris M. - Reading about the retirements and injuries on some key players, rookies and backups have me concerned. I don’t follow other teams--are we average in this respect, or worse, as I suspect? Also, I recall making changes with Strength & Conditioning coaches a couple of years back as we were one of the more injury-prone teams. How are we now?
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Report: Observations from Fanfest 2021

New York Giants Training Camp Report: Fanfest Edition. Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC. That was the message the New York Giants offered to just under 29,000 fans in attendance for the team's "Fanfest" event in which head coach Joe Judge put the team through a padded training camp practice that ran just under two hours due to lightning being in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy