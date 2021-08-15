New York Giants Preseason Game 1: Thoughts and Observations
Please repeat after me... "The result doesn't count in the standings!" "The result doesn't count in the standings!" "The result doesn't count in the standings!" It's true--would I lie to you? But with that said, while there were some positive moments to come of the New York Giants' 12-7 preseason loss to the New York Jets, the biggest takeaway was how outmatched many of the Giants' reserves looked against the Jets reserves.www.yardbarker.com
