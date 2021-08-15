New York Giants Preseason Game 1: Thoughts and Observations

New York Giants rumors and news after a loss to the New York Jets, 12-7, in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason. The Giants offensive line struggled to protect Mike Glennon and create running lanes for Corey Clement and Devontae Booker. Giants injury news swirls around backup offensive lineman Kyle Murphy was carted off the field after being rolled up from behind. We've got our Giants-only YouTube channel humming along now, so check it out at: http://youtube.com/nygiantstv !! Giants fans got to see the team play at MetLife Stadium in person for the first time since Dec.