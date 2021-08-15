Zack: Fred reorganizing in the Gulf; watching Grace closely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the tropics in weather this weekend as we are monitoring two systems out there. Locally neither will have an impact on our weather today or really any point this week. Expect daily storms to fire up each afternoon with about a 30-40% coverage. Highs will top out in the low 90s before we trend upwards to possibly the middle 90s come the end of the work week. That’s all in response to a building high pressure which could lead to less rain by week’s end.