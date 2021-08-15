Pet of the Week

About six months ago, we adopted a purebred, four-year-old red, floppy-eared male Doberman pinscher. He normally is a big goofball, but we bought him some stuffed dog toys to play with and it somehow totally changed his behavior. He always keeps the toy with him, carrying it wherever he goes. He won't eat, drink, or go outside without it, and is totally distant to us. He will not come to us for a pat on the head or let us get near the toy. He actually growls and sometimes snaps if he perceives we are trying to get it from him. On the few occasions where we have tricked him and gotten it back, he immediately reverts to his old, affectionate and goofy self. Is there a reason for this behavior?