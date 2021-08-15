Cancel
Soccer

Lukaku replacement Dzeko opens Inter account BEFORE ex-Man City star’s transfer from Roma was officially confirmed

By William Pugh
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIM8B_0bSQerVP00

EDIN DZEKO scored for Inter Milan before his transfer from Roma had been officially announced.

The former Manchester City striker has been signed to replace Romelu Lukaku and wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9TQ1_0bSQerVP00
Edin Dzeko's transfer from Roma had not even been announced by the time he scored his first goal for the San Siro outfit Credit: Getty Images - Getty

But fans were surprised to see him show up for the friendly against Dynamo Kiev on Saturday as his transfer still had not been confirmed.

Dzeko's move from Inter's Serie A rivals was eventually announced later in the day but their had been no official word by the time he netted his first goal in blue and black.

Inter kept Dzeko's inclusion secret in the build up with the deal yet to be complete. But he still started the match.

And the Serie A champs also made no mention of the Bosnian's inclusion on social media.

The game was played behind closed doors in Monza.

Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after 13 minutes. And he then laid on the assist for Dzeko's debut strike 21 minutes later when he played him in and the 35-year-old finished well.

Stefano Sensi wrapped up the win on the hour mark and Dzeko's new side held on to the 3-0.

Dzeko was thoroughly impressive after arriving at Roma six years ago, scoring 119 goals in 260 games for the club.

He has signed a two-year deal at the San Siro worth £4.2million-a-year.

Dzeko's Roma departure has paved the way for Jose Mourinho's new side to swoop for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England ace landed in Italy on Sunday to complete the £34m deal.

The 23-year travelled by private jet to the Italian capital where an army of Roma fans eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of their latest recruit.

In a clip released by Sky Sports, Abraham emerged from the Private Jets Terminal at the Rome airport to a rapturous roar from fans.

The striker took the hysteria in his stride and briefly stopped to pose for some pictures and wave before shooting off in his waiting taxi.

SunSport revealed Abraham was set to fly to Rome to undergo a medical at Rome’s Villa Stuart Clinic.

And assuming there are no issues, Abraham shall put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico worth £4m-per-year after tax - taking home £80,000-per-week.

It is understood Chelsea have inserted a £68m buy-back clause into the deal.

