Accidents

Huge fire in Coolidge after ‘gas explosion’ leaves one woman severely burned and two others ‘unaccounted for’

By Luke Kenton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

A HUGE fire is raging in Arizona following a "loud explosion" that rattled nearby buildings and left one woman severely burned.

At least one home has also been engulfed by the fire in Coolidge as of early Sunday afternoon, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wy1fa_0bSQemL000
The explosion was caused by a gas pipeline failure Credit: FOX 10/Phoenix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4Hub_0bSQemL000
One home caught fire and a woman has reportedly been injured Credit: ABC15

The injured woman was picked up by PCSO deputies walking down a farm road with severe burns, Coolidge City Manager Rick Scott told ABC15.

She was airlifted to a local hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

TWO 'MISSING'

The woman reportedly told police that there were two other people inside the ablaze home. They have not yet been accounted for, Scott said.

There is also livestock that has been injured, he added.

Officials said the explosion was likely caused by a gas line break.

Rumbling from the blast was heard as far as 25 miles away in Casa Grande, witnesses told local media.

Residents told Fox 10 they heard a "roaring" from the fire, comparing the sound to a jet or a flamethrower.

Energy company Kinder Morgan later confirmed that there was a pipeline failure at the El Paso Natural Gas Company, and that they would be investigating what caused the leak. No employees were hurt.

EXPLOSION RATTLES HOMES

According to an emergency alert sent out to local residents, there are no evacuations in progress.

Video posted to social media shows thick plumes of smoke rising into the air.

State Route 87 is closed in both directions at milepost 128 south of Coolidge until further notice, the Arizona Department of Traffic confirmed in a tweet.

Police say the scene remains active and crews are on-site working to contain the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hm8FZ_0bSQemL000
The fire erupted in Coolidge, Arizona on Sunday Credit: ABC15

