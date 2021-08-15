Pittsburgh Steelers Fact or Fiction: Beautiful edition
There’s always so much to talk about when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the inquiries surrounding the black and gold are definitely ever-evolving, especially this week with the Steelers winning another preseason game, trading for an inside linebacker and T.J. Watt still without an extension. It seems like the musical selection that best fits this week’s Fact or Fiction could be Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful”.www.chatsports.com
