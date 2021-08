BATAVIA — Both Genesee and Orleans counties are now in a high level of community transmission according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker. “Genesee and Orleans Counties are currently at 99 active cases. We are also reporting 11 hospitalizations between the two counties, with eight in Genesee and three in Orleans,” said Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “All of these hospitalizations are community members across the age spectrum and not nursing home residents. The majority are unvaccinated.”