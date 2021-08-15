Cancel
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5: Malcolm Howard is Kanan’s dad

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe anticipated that there would be a big twist coming on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 — it was just hard to assume that THIS is the twist we were getting. At the conclusion of tonight’s episode, it was revealed that Detective Malcolm Howard could very well be the father of Kanan Stark. For the entirety of the show to date that was not the assumption; however, Howard getting Kanan’s birthday in questioning revealed that the kid was younger than he first realized. That meant that Kanan’s supposed father was actually incarcerated at the time he would have been conceived. There was no conjugal visit at the time, and it looked as though Raq was hiding something up her sleeve.

