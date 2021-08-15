Pet of the Week

Howard is a 5-year-old retriever-pit mix. He has made his way to Cape Ann Animal Aid in search of a forever home. He is goofy, slightly aloof and loves to be outside chasing tennis balls. He is dog-friendly, rides well in the car, knows “sit” and enjoys going on adventures. Because Howard is boisterous and seemingly unaware of his size, he is looking for a home without young children as he may knock them over. His new family will need to meet him first and take it slow when introducing him to new people. He has a prey drive for small animals, so he is looking for a cat-free home. For more information about Howard and meeting him, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org. If you think he'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit!