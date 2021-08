Dear Eartha, I keep hearing about this plastic bag ban. How will this impact the businesses I frequent and myself personally?. If you’ve shopped at the City Market in Dillon over the past few weeks, you might have noticed something missing at the checkout: plastic bags! If you haven’t heard about it yet, here’s the scoop: The town of Dillon established a plastic bag and foam-container ban effective Sunday, Aug. 1. Officials in Dillon and across the county recognized the worldwide plastic problem and are taking local action.