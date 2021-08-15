Cancel
COVID pushes Cuba’s health system near collapse. U.S. wants to send vaccines

By Nora Gámez Torres, Miami Herald Published:
Columbian
 7 days ago

Stories of patients dying of COVID-19, without access to oxygen, other life-saving treatments or even a bed in a hospital are now coming out of Cuba as the country has become a global pandemic hot spot with the fourth-highest rate of infections per person in the world. Despite a vaccination...

