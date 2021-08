Here's how the wide-open title fight came to be. Okay, I get that the headline doesn't seem that striking if this was the start of the season. Y'know, technically anyone can win, right? Maybe Williams' recent points haul means it's on the up for the team in F1 now. But I'm typing this to you from a Berlin hotel room ahead of the final races of Formula E's first year (and some change) as a world title.