I have a script that, in a foreach loop, runs the get-esxcli command on a host, collects data on the host, adds it to a report, and moves on to the next host. Script works fine, but each host takes 10-60 seconds to collect & process the data. With the 600-1000 hosts, depending on scope, the script can take >2 hours, which is fine for an automated run, but not so great when running it ad hoc like for version checking when updating firmware or something.