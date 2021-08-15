Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

By ALAN FRAM
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Vwlm_0bSQPk6Z00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

In a letter Sunday to Democratic lawmakers, Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested that the House will take a single vote that would clear an initial hurdle for both a budget resolution and a separate infrastructure bill. The budget blueprint would open the gate for Congress to later consider a separate, $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill for health, education and environment programs.

Nine centrist Democrats said Friday they would oppose the budget resolution until the House first approves their top priority: a $1 trillion package of road, railway and other infrastructure projects. In the face of solid Republican opposition, Democrats can lose no more than three defectors to pass legislation through the closely split chamber.

Late Sunday, the moderates issued a statement saying they still wanted a vote on final approval of the infrastructure bill to come ahead of the budget. They stopped short of saying they'd oppose Pelosi's plan to initially move both measures forward together, suggesting the speaker's move had bought some time yet left the battle unresolved.

“As Democrats, we remain committed to working with our colleagues to advance the President’s agenda,” they wrote.

The Senate approved the infrastructure measure last week with bipartisan support, and the moderates want to bank a quick win by sending it to Biden for his signature. Democrats are calling the House back from summer recess on Aug. 23.

By forcing the House to vote on moving both measures a step forward together, Democratic leaders hope to build pressure on moderates to join the rest of the party in edging its economic and social agenda toward eventual final passage.

Bolstering the social safety net, combating climate change and creating jobs rank atop Biden's and Democrats' priorities. A defeat, especially at this early stage, would be deeply wounding to the party's legislative goals and a political blow ahead of next year's elections for congressional control.

"These bills will be the biggest and most consequential initiatives that any of us have ever undertaken in our official lives,” Pelosi wrote.

Even so, her party is divided.

Progressive Democrats' No. 1 goal is approval of $3.5 trillion worth of spending boosts and tax cuts for health care, education, social safety net and climate change programs. Raising taxes on wealthy individuals and large corporations would finance much of it.

Passing the budget resolution is pivotal because that would shield the subsequent $3.5 trillion bill from Republican Senate filibusters, or delays, that would kill it.

The House and Senate hope to have initial versions of that huge measure ready by mid-September and to approve a final package quickly after that, but that may be optimistic. Even once the budget resolution passes, moderates' and progressives' clashing priorities will assuredly resurface during work on that follow-up bill, and finding the near-unanimous support Democrats will need won't be easy.

Democratic moderates, including many from swing districts who face dicey prospects in next year's elections, think that bill's price tag is too high and worry that the GOP will pound them with campaign accusations of backing tax increases.

Because of that, progressives fear that moderates would oppose the $3.5 trillion bill if the House first approved the infrastructure legislation. To retain leverage on the moderates, Pelosi has repeatedly said the House won't vote on the infrastructure bill until the Senate passes and sends the House the $3.5 trillion measure.

Asked Sunday if Pelosi might drop her strategy of holding back on infrastructure until the social and environment bill is ready, spokesman Drew Hammill said, “There's no change in her position."

When the House returns this month, it will also vote on revised legislation addressing federal oversight of many states' election laws, Pelosi wrote, another Democratic priority. That measure seems likely to pass the House but get bogged down in the 50-50 Senate.

Pelosi praised the Senate's infrastructure measure, but suggested the House might not rubber-stamp it.

She said that legislation is not “inclusive of the totality of President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ vision." She said House lawmakers “are reviewing the bill."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderates#Republican Senate#Ap#House#Democratic#D Calif#Progressive Democrats#Gop#Congressional Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsJoplin Globe

Voting by proxy becomes business as usual in U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Data from roll call votes shows that 171 U.S. House Democrats and 89 Republicans have voted by proxy at least once since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi authorized the pandemic-era practice beginning last year. Pelosi has now announced the extension of proxy voting until Oct. 1 as the delta...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Pelosi might bow to far left to push $3.5T in spending

As Samuel Johnson once said, “when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.” So it is with the Democrats’ big spending proposals. For much of the summer, there has been wrangling without final decision. That time for posturing is over. Nearly...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Pelosi sets Oct 1 target for infrastructure, Biden spending bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday set an Oct. 1 target date for passing President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending agenda. In a “Dear Colleague” letter to her fellow Democrats, Pelosi also warned against delaying next week’s expected vote on a $3.5...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democratic centrists split over $3.5 trillion spending bill

Centrist House Democrats are split over how to move forward with their party’s $3.5 trillion liberal spending package. Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, chairwoman of the moderate New Democrats Coalition, said in a statement Friday night that she supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s push for the House to pass next week a procedural motion to allow committees to begin writing the massive bill for a vote this fall.
Congress & CourtsThe Fiscal Times

How Pelosi Could Squash Centrist Democrats’ Rebellion

Good Thursday evening. Congressional offices once again faced the threat of violence today as a man claimed to have a bomb in a truck outside the Library of Congress. The library, the Supreme Court and several Capitol office buildings were evacuated. The man ended up surrendering to police after about five hours, but this is the third time in nine months that the seat of government has been shut down due to violent threats.
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Pelosi floats procedural compromise to moderates on budget plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has floated a potential compromise to moderate Democrats who are threatening to withhold critical support from a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint unless they're also allowed to vote on a separate, bipartisan infrastructure package. Pelosi's proposal, in a letter to rank-and-file Democrats on Sunday, involves allowing a...
Congress & CourtsHawaii Tribune-Herald

Pelosi faces new threat from moderate Democrats over budget

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced a fresh hurdle Friday to passing President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic policy aspirations, as nine moderate Democrats threatened to derail a budget blueprint crucial to opening the door to much of that spending. In a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., the nine said they...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Pelosi Faces Revolt From Moderates That Risks Budget Plan (1)

Stance, outlined in letter, may upend Pelosi’s budget plans. Nine moderate House Democrats are threatening to withhold support from a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint until a bipartisan infrastructure package is signed into law, threatening to unravel plans for moving President. Joe Biden. ’s agenda through Congress. “It’s time to get...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Pelosi stares down dissenters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staring down the nine centrist lawmakers demanding an immediate vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package — all but daring them to sink President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Driving the news: White House officials and congressional leaders have been pressing the nine throughout the weekend...
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...

Comments / 0

Community Policy