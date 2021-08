This month brought the highly anticipated release of writer/director James Gunn’s DC Comics adaptation The Suicide Squad, but in a matter of weeks the film will only be available in theaters. As with every new Warner Bros. release in 2021, The Suicide Squad was released in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max on the same day. But as part of that day-and-date release, these new releases are only streaming on HBO Max for one month, at which point they leave the streaming service and become theatrical exclusives.