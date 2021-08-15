Modder Adds Poison Water to the Breath of the Wild Overworld
Legendary Zelda modder Waikuteru is at it again, this time with an impressive mod that adds poison water, an unused beta asset, to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Waikuteru has had a number of high profile mods to the 2017 Game of the Year, such as adding the Sand Ship from Skyward Sword to the Gerudo Desert, Ocarina of Time‘s Lon Long Ranch to Central Hyrule, and even adding Skyward Sword‘s Skyview Temple to the overworld as well.www.zeldadungeon.net
