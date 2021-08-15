Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Modder Adds Poison Water to the Breath of the Wild Overworld

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Zelda modder Waikuteru is at it again, this time with an impressive mod that adds poison water, an unused beta asset, to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Waikuteru has had a number of high profile mods to the 2017 Game of the Year, such as adding the Sand Ship from Skyward Sword to the Gerudo Desert, Ocarina of Time‘s Lon Long Ranch to Central Hyrule, and even adding Skyward Sword‘s Skyview Temple to the overworld as well.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Overworld#The Poison#Time#Skyview Temple#Nintendo Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zelda: Breath of the Wild player risks total timeline collapse by bringing two versions of the Old Man together

One The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has reunited the Old Man encountered at the start of the game with… the other Old Man you meet a bit later. Reddit user ThornyFox took on this particular reality-breaking challenge (as The Gamer spotted). The Old Man appears in several different locations on the map, and as ThornyFox proved, they actually exist as separate NPCs who can be brought together with a whole lot of shoving. I don't even want to know how long it took ThornyFox to pull this off – but hopefully not as long as this Genshin Impact player spent building a glitchy sea bridge in another feat of game-defying ingenuity.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zelda: Breath of the Wild with ray tracing looks like a whole new game

While we're waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 to take us back to Hyrule, a fan-made mod has shown us what a different world it would be with more photorealistic rendering. The 4K video from Digital Dreams uses a custom ray-tracing preset for ReShade, a tool which can be used to add new effects to existing games. You can check out their Patreon if you want to try it out yourself - though first you'll need to emulate Breath of the Wild on PC, which may put you in a legal grey area depending on where you live.
Video Gamesadafruit.com

Breath of the Wild – Street View

Take a virtual tour BotW’s Hyrule with this awesome interactive map. You can poke around yourself here!. In a similar vein to Google’s own software, clicking on a pin transports you to a first-person perspective view of the scenic location, in which you can control a 360-degree panoramic camera. Amongst other in-game areas, fans of the game can find panoramas for Whistling Hill, the Torrin Wetlands, Gut Check Rock, and Eldin’s Great Skeleton.
Video GamesTom's Guide

Breath of the Wild 2: Release date window, trailer, pre-orders and latest news

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most hotly anticipated games on Nintendo Switch. And, thanks to a Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, we now have a few solid details about it, including a release window. The sequel to the best video game of the last decade will come out in 2022, and feature temples in the sky for Link to explore.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Breath of the Wild PC mod cranks Hyrule to 8K and traces your every ray

Terms like “ray tracing” are all the rage these days among video game tech enthusiasts, and not for no reason. Remakes of older titles, like Bluepoint’s excellent Demon’s Souls, tap into every fiber of modern technological improvements to provide players with jaw-dropping visuals in every nook and cranny. With Breath of the Wild now over four years old, it’s no big surprise that some folks are working hard to improve the game’s graphics with stuff like ray tracing, 8K definition, and probably some black magic or something. I’ll bet she helped.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

A Minecraft builder has recreated the entire Breath of the Wild map

We've seen plenty of videogames recreated inside Minecraft, including Doom, Half-Life, The Witcher, and Stardew Valley. Minecraft game-inspired builds tend to focus on one particular area for their inspiration, but builder Dinaeh has gone above and beyond, deciding to recreate the entire map from Breath of the Wild. From the screenshots shared so far, it looks incredible.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

This Breath of the Wild mod adds ray-tracing and looks glorious

Ever since Nintendo Switch emulation became viable on PC a few years ago, modders have been tinkering away, improving many visual aspects of Switch games. Now, German modder Digital Dreams (thanks, Kotaku) has released a showcase of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 8K resolution with ray-tracing, and it looks absolutely stunning.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Skyrim modders have made a working, Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

If you can get your hands on four spirit orbs in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can earn yourself one neat bit of kit: a paraglider. Link can whip this out to sail around Hyrule’s skies, and it’s not only dead handy but a lot of fun, too. Now, after months of development, some Skyrim modders have recreated a working paraglider inspired by BotW’s and brought it to Bethesda’s RPG game.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Modders are porting Team Fortress 2 to Source 2 Engine

A team of modders is currently working on a port of Team Fortress 2 to Source 2 Engine. As the team noted, its ultimate goal is to remake, improve, iterate, and create a new Team Fortress experience on Source 2 engine using s&box. “This project is a huge undertaking, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy