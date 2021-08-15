Cancel
Stuart Broad warns he "won't be the last England injury of this series" after calf tear

By Matthew Cooper
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
England bowler Stuart Broad has warned that he "won't be the last England injury of this series", after he was sidelined for the rest of the summer with a calf tear.

Broad suffered the injury in the lead up to the second test against India at Lord's and he has explained that all of England's bowlers were in the "red zone" ahead of the series because they have not been able to play much first-class cricket.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Broad explained: "Sadly, I won’t be the last England injury of this series — not with the GPS ‘red zones’ as they are for players right now.

"The difficulty with the 2021 schedule being so white-ball dominant is that bowlers have just not built up overs in the bank. Say Saqib Mahmood had been drafted in for this Test.

Stuart Broad is currently out of action with a calf tear ( Image: Gareth Copley - ECB/ECB via Getty Images)

"He hasn’t played a red-ball game for 10 weeks and it’s very difficult to play a four or five-day match without some kind of workload behind you. It’s why bowlers do not come back from injury and play straight away.

"At that point, your body is in what we call the red zone. A point at which you are susceptible to breaking down.

"It needs to be conditioned to bowling a greater volume of overs over time. Unfortunately, the way the fixtures are there is no way of doing that.

"Normally going into an August Test series, you would have two or three rounds of Championship matches in July to get ready.

"This summer, as there wasn’t even any second XI Championship cricket in the weeks before this series started, that hasn’t been possible, and so every single one of our bowlers was in that red zone when the first ball was sent down at Trent Bridge."

Broad also said he is optimistic that he will be ready to go on this winter's Ashes tour "in peak physical condition", stating that "there is no reason why I cannot board the plane in November the fittest I’ve ever been".

Broad has warned that he "won't be the last England injury of this series" ( Image: @stuartbroad on Instagram)

He added: " The one positive I take out of a calf injury ruling me out of the rest of the summer is that I will get the chance to go to Australia in peak physical condition.

"The Ashes gives me a very strong focus and there is no reason why I cannot board the plane in November the fittest I’ve ever been.

"I never get a period in which I can just go to the gym, not worry about having to bowl, just train the body. That’s now my aim.

"Now that I am 35, I am very realistic about rehabilitation and know that soft-tissue injuries take longer to heal than others. And I have always erred on the side of caution.

"If the book says recovery will take a week, I will take 10 days. I have been told I will need 10 to 12 weeks to get back to full fitness."

