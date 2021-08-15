Cancel
NFL

Houtz’s House of Highlights | Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears Recap

By The Phinsider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins kicked off their 2021 preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears on Saturday, and in typical Dolphins fashion, there were some ups, and there were plenty of downs. But what matters most is that the team made it out of Chicago without significant injury. But before we close...

NFLThe Phinsider

Falcons at Dolphins final score, immediate reactions, and recap

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Atlanta Falcons in a Preseason Week 2 contest Saturday night. The game proved to be the dress rehearsal contest for Miami, who used their starter into the third quarter. The Falcons had their starters on the field for the most part but also had players like quarterback Matt Ryan not participate in the contest.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Winners & Losers vs. Dolphins: Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, Jesse James & Alec Ogletree

The Chicago Bears beat the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in their NFL preseason opener on Saturday and Bears Now host Harrison Graham is here to take a look at some Bears winners and losers from the game. Justin Fields is the biggest winner of the Bears vs. Dolphins game as he had 2 touchdowns and no turnovers. Love Da Bears?! Subscribe for daily videos covering the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Chicago Bears preseason games shouldn’t cause major overreactions but Justin Fields balled out against the Dolphins while current starting QB Andy Dalton was pretty average in his 2 series of work.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on Justin Fields’ preseason debut in the Chicago Bears’ 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears won their preseason opener Saturday afternoon, rallying from a 13-point deficit to defeat the Miami Dolphins 20-13 at Soldier Field. 1. It sure looked natural for Justin Fields in his preseason debut. The rookie first-round draft pick didn’t look jittery. If you could see through the visor he wears on his helmet, surely he didn’t have big eyes for the ...
NFLYardbarker

Dolphins 37, Falcons 17: QB AJ McCarron injured; Recap and Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons scored their first touchdown of the Arthur Smith era, but it didn't come until the fourth quarter, and it wasn't nearly enough in a 37-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Miami's offense looked crisp the entire night. Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby...
NFLallfans.co

Bears Who Will Be Tested By Miami Dolphins

The most valuable and entertaining film of Bears practices is about to be produced over the next three days. It will all end when everyone gets to see something even more important. The Miami Dolphins come to Halas Hall on Tuesday through Thursday for practice and cornerback Jaylon Johnson expressed...
NFLtonyspicks.com

Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears 8/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The battle between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears for the preseason will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 PM EDT. The Dolphins ended the 2020 season with a 10-6 overall record. Miami secured 2nd place in the AFC East Division. William Fuller V and Jaylen Waddle will elevate the Dolphins’ offense in 2021 along with alterations at offensive coordinator. The Dolphins have shown their potential to be an offensive team and we will be seeing more of it again in the preseason. QB Tua Tagovailoa took part in his first real training and he will be coming in strong this preseason. Former QB Jacoby Brissett will also be backing the team this year.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins-Bears Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their 2021 preseason opener against the Chicago Bears:. -- Michael Palardy's first game punt for the Dolphins was a good one, traveling 55 yards. When the Bears were called for holding it forced them to start their first drive at their 20.
NFLallfans.co

Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Joint practice with Bears Twitter stream

The Miami Dolphins are participating in the first of two joint practices with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday ahead of the two teams facing off in Saturday’s preseason game. Thursday will also include a shared practice field for the two clubs. Miami has their full roster with them in Chicago,...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: 5 players to watch against the Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. This week, we get to see Chicago Bears’ football for the first time since January of 2021. The Bears open up their preseason hosting the Miami Dolphins. To most, the preseason doesn’t mean much. On the contrary, plenty of fans still enjoy watching the Bears play any football as long as it is football.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins postgame show

The Bears’ first preseason game against the Dolphins didn’t start off great, but the Chicago Bears rallied back to defeat Miami 20-13. More importantly, there were several Bears players that capitalized on this first preseason game to show the coaching staffing what they are capable of. Also important, the Chicago Bears came away relatively healthy.
NFLaudacy.com

Bears training camp: Chicago hosts Dolphins for practice, preseason game

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Bears are hosting the Miami Dolphins this week at training camp for joint practices as a prelude to their preseason matchup on Saturday Aug. 14. Looking promising already is Chicago running back David Montgomery, say WBBM Newsradio’s Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer. They are monitoring...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Recap of Wednesday’s Dolphins Practice with the Bears

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, they break down what took place in the joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday afternoon. Who looked good, who struggled, and what really stood out on Wednesday. They then talk about what are a few key things to look for this upcoming Saturday with the Dolphins’ first preseason game against the Bears. As well as what are the big position battles that are heating up now that we are a few weeks into training camp. Plus, they give their thoughts on the offensive line heading into the first preseason game. They give away another piece of artwork, talk about the military contest, and we hear Ian’s thoughts on the Xavien Howard contract resolution. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Dolphins: Joint practice recap Day 1

The Chicago Bears open their preseason slate on Saturday at noon (CT) against the Miami Dolphins, so the Dolphins flew in early this week to get in some joint practices against the Bears at Halas Hall. There was a weather delay during today’s practice, but the two teams waited things out and got all their work in.

