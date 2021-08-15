Cancel
Doña Ana County, NM

State of Emergency declared for Doña Ana County in wake of La Union flooding

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 7 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A state of emergency has been declared for Doña Ana County following heavy rain and severe flooding in the La Union area that resulted in the recent evacuations of roughly 50 residents, county officials said at a briefing on Sunday.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Sunday declaring the emergency, which will provide the county with state funding and resources to help with the local flood recovery efforts. In addition, the New Mexico National Guard could be activated if needed.

"Given the events of August 12 in the Colonia of La Union, it is imperative we pull together to gather the necessary resources to help mitigate the effects of anticipated rainfall,” said Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. “This declaration will help us partner more effectively with the state's resources in hopes of protecting all citizens and first- responders throughout this emergency."

The briefing by Stewart and other county leaders took place at the Southwest Public Health Resource Center in Las Cruces. You can view it in the video player at the top of this article. You can also read the emergency declaration below.

