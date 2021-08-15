GREAT BASIN TEAM 2 ASSUMES COMMAND OF ROUGH PATCH, JACK FIRE
The Great Basin Team 2, an incident management team, has assumed command of the Rough Patch Complex and the Jack Fire, burning on the Umpqua National Forest. An update said fire crews have made headway bolstering containment lines on the Chaos Fire, while keeping it from moving farther west or south. The update said work continues mopping up along containment lines, conducting direct attack where feasible, and indirect attack where appropriate, based on weather, fuels, and topography.kqennewsradio.com
