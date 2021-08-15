Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

As impact of winter storm nears $1B, some large KS customers want to investigate

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The total cost from a more than week-long cold snap that brought the Midwest power supply to the brink of collapse is nearly $1 billion — and growing. The greatest breakdown during the storm, which forced controlled electrical blackouts in Kansas and Missouri, industry groups have said, was natural gas, which was in short supply and rose to 200 times its normal price during the worst stretch of the storm.

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Gas Pipeline#Extreme Weather#Winter Storm Uri#Ngtcc#The Kansas Gas Service#Black Hills Energy#Atmos Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Restrictions return in some parts of Kan. as virus cases rise

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in some Kansas communities are battling a rise in COVID-19 cases by mandating masks for kids, issuing emergency orders and requiring vaccines. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Kansas has risen over the past two weeks from 605.14 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 797.14 new cases per day on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Gov. urges Kansas school districts to require masks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday called for school districts to require masks and said she was contemplating an emergency declaration as hospitals buckle under the strain of increasingly young COVID-19 patients and hundreds of students and staff become infected. “We really want people to understand...
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Jobless rate continues to rise in Geary County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in July. This was an increase from 3.7 percent in June and a decrease from 6.6 percent in July 2020.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

KDHE: 100 COVID deaths in Kansas this week

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2675 to a total of 356,065, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5494, up from 5394 deaths the KDHE reported Monday,. As of August 1,...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Sheriff, school board undercut Kan. county’s COVID rules

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff and a local school board in Kansas’ most populous county have set COVID-19 policies conflicting with county rules on testing and masks. Johnson County in the Kansas City area is requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing starting next week, but the sheriff’s department is exempt. Sheriff Calvin Hayden is not requiring his nearly 600 employees to abide by the requirement.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Kansas man dead after vehicle lands in creek

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Mitsubishi driven by Josue Lorenzo-Ratliff, 24, Overland Park, was northbound on Interstate 435 just south of Midland Driver when its left rear tire blew out. The driver was...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who drowned at Minnesota lake

CROW WING COUNTY, MN —Law enforcement authorities have identified a man who drowned while swimming in a Minnesota lake as 66-year-old Edward Rando of Towanda, Kansas. Just before 3p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious man who had been pulled from the water near the Ruth Lake Access, in Emily, Minnesota, according to a media release.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Fire Marshal: $50K damage after Kan. restaurant fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fire at a restaurant in Topeka. Just after 2a.m., firefighters responded to the report of a fire at Topeka Pizza, 1630 SW Arvonia Place in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. As they arrived, they saw smoke showing from a roof vent. Fire...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Toddler in car stolen from gas station found safe in Kansas

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who was in a car stolen from a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station has been found safe, police said. Police said the girl was in the back of the car when it was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday from a gas station across from Central Park. The girl was found nearly two hours later in Kansas City, Kansas, after a woman called police to say a young child was in her backyard, police said.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
JC Post

Manhattan man hospitalized after motorcycle rolls

RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Joshua C. Campbell, 43, Manhattan, was eastbound in the left lane of Kansas 18 five miles north of Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy