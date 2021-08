I love to sing. I love to watch singing. So I don’t enjoy wearing masks, or that they would be required. But here’s the thing — they are the best hope we have in protecting our kids and teachers from viral spread and by extension the larger community. Awkward and challenging as last year was, it was incredibly positive and successful in terms of avoiding significant outbreaks of the virus in schools. Why? Was it because kids overnight learned to be incredibly clean and hygienic without any outside help? Naw! It was that masks were enforced and people worked together on it.