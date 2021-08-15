Playmates Brought Some Heat To FCBD with Special TMNT 4-Pack Set
Free Comic Book Day 2021 has finally arrived as collectors and fans flooded comic book stores yesterday for some free goodies. Comics were not the only things hitting local comic shops yesterday, as some exclusive collectibles also were sent out. One of those collectibles was easily the highlight of the day as Playmates released their newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Elite Series 4-Pack set. Your favorite Turtles are back in one incredible pack as they feature the classic black and white deco capturing the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (1984) design.bleedingcool.com
