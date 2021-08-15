Playmates Brought Some Heat To FCBD with Special TMNT 4-Pack Set

Bob Burden is the creator of Flaming Carrot Comics and its spinoff The Mystery Men – the latter of which were turned into a Carrot-less movie a few decades ago with Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Geoffrey Rush, Eddie Izzard, and more. It was a weird film, but nothing like as weird as the comic book they came from which took a Dada-ist approach to story, structure and character. And along the way, jumping from one publisher to another, teaming up more times than could be possibly explained, with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And one moment in 1991, combining the Flaming Carrot, the Turtles, and a cover by Todd McFarlane. Back in the day when comic books only had one cover each.