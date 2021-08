Xiaomi is finally back in the tablet market with two new devices: the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro. They are both high-end tablets and perfect rivals for the latest iPad Pro released by Apple, but they come at a more affordable price. Despite that, they pack a great hardware department and a stunning specs sheet: is that enough to beat the latest iPads or you can get more from Apple devices? This comparison will highlight the differences between the specifications of the iPad Pro 11 2021 and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro.