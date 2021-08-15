Cancel
Critadel Is Coming To PC & Nintendo Switch In Late 2021

By Gavin Sheehan
Cover picture for the articleNicalis Inc. and Pixelian Studio revealed that their roguelike shooter title Critadel will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in Q4 2021. Taking a page from the Game Boy Advance-style of platformers, this one will have you running everywhere with one of three playable characters, shooting up the bad guys in an insane maze of rooms in a mechanical tower. Based on what we've seen from the trailer below, you'll need all three of them to navigate your way through everything in order to get to the end. Enjoy checking it out while we wait for more info on the release date.

