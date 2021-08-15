Chickpea gnocchi with summer vegetables: Italy, meet the Middle East
Chickpea gnocchetti — gnocchetti di ceci— little knuckles of garbanzo beans and flour— combine two of my favorite things: the Middle East and Italy. This recipe is inspired by one I found in an old issue of La Cucina Italianathat I fished out of a neighbor’s recycling. (Who throws away La Cucina Italiana?) I’ve made gnocchi from ricotta, from semolina, and of course from potatoes, but the idea of using one of my favorite ingredients— hummus! falafel! — never occurred to me.forward.com
