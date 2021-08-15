Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Chickpea gnocchi with summer vegetables: Italy, meet the Middle East

By Rob Eshman
Forward
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChickpea gnocchetti — gnocchetti di ceci— little knuckles of garbanzo beans and flour— combine two of my favorite things: the Middle East and Italy. This recipe is inspired by one I found in an old issue of La Cucina Italianathat I fished out of a neighbor’s recycling. (Who throws away La Cucina Italiana?) I’ve made gnocchi from ricotta, from semolina, and of course from potatoes, but the idea of using one of my favorite ingredients— hummus! falafel! — never occurred to me.

forward.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Coppola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Italy#Falafel#Food Drink#Chickpea Gnocchetti#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Beef stew with dumplings recipe

A proper beef stew with dumplings recipe is a staple of every kitchen cookbook and there are few dishes are warming and hearty as a steaming plate of our triple tested version. For the stew. 2 tbsp. vegetable oil. onion, roughly chopped. braising steak, cut into 4cm (1½in) chunks. Plain...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Roast Pork Chops with Peaches

These roast pork chops with peaches are an easy, no-fuss, sheet pan meal of seasoned, roasted pork chops, peach wedges, and red onion, all topped with pomegranate molasses. A weeknight winner that belongs in your dinner rotation. Adapted from Melissa Clark | Dinner | Clarkson Potter, 2017. This easy, no-fuss...
RecipesFood52

Water Pie Was a Depression-Era Treat—Why Are People Into It Now?

The last gasp of summer is high time for pie making. Fruits that have spent months softening in the sun are at their best when paired with a flaky, buttery crust. But what if I were to tell you that recently, a certain pie caught my eye that needs no fruit at all? In fact, this pie requires so few ingredients that its main component is water.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipeswvgazettemail.com

Farmer's Table: Italian Cooked Vegetable Salad

One of the first cookbooks ever written was by a Roman, Apicius, in the first century A.D. Italian cuisine is one of the oldest in Europe. Some recipes, like polenta, have changed very little since the days of ancient Rome. Italian cooking encompasses more than spaghetti sauce and pizza. Each...
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Cheesy Baked Asparagus Recipe

Frozen and even canned veggies can be just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts, and some even have distinct advantages. Frozen onions, for one thing, mean no more crying in the kitchen, while canned tomatoes actually do make for a much better marinara. With certain veggies, however, it's go fresh or go home, and most would agree that asparagus definitely falls into that category. With asparagus, texture is everything, and both the frozen and (especially) the canned kind tend to be limp and mushy.
Recipesrecipes.net

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

This Mexican cornbread casserole promises a fiesta of warm flavors with its layer of cheesy corn and ground beef base, covered with a crumbly cornbread. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Meat Base:. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper; saute...
Recipescarrollspaper.com

Savory enchiladas a perfect comfort-food choice

Enchiladas are a staple in Mexican cuisine. They are typically rolled corn tortillas filled with a savory mixture of seasoned meat and/or cheese, topped with a sauce flavored with chiles and baked. Enchiladas are traditionally served with either red or green sauce, depending on which variety of chiles used in the sauce.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Green Beans And Potatoes Recipe

Are you flipping through cookbooks for a simple summer dish? Look no further! We've found just what you need. Miriam Hahn, wellness coach and recipe developer for You Care Self Care, gave us one of her barbecue-side secrets. We assure you, this old-fashioned dish will taste just like home. Whether...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Authentic Pastitsio Recipe

What lasagna is to Italy, pastitsio is to Greece. This baked pasta dish tops neat rows of penne pasta with a homemade meat sauce spiked with clove and cinnamon and a rich, cheesy béchamel. The result is comfort food to the max — guaranteed!. This recipe has quite a few...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Au Gratin Potatoes Recipe

Au gratin potatoes are the ultimate rich, umami-heavy accompaniment to a nice, juicy steak. Come to think of it, there are few, if any, proteins we can imagine wouldn't taste divine with a side of au gratin potatoes. Think about it: scallops, roast chicken, Impossible sausage with au gratin potatoes? If only you had the time to sit around for 90 minutes while your stove works its magic, you could swimming in au gratin potatoes on a daily basis. But wait! We've got a solution. Bake It With Love's Angela Latimer has devised a way to use a slow cooker to make au gratin potatoes!
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Cheesy Potatoes

If you’re looking for a warm, comforting side dish, cheesy potatoes are for you. Creamy, tender potatoes baked in a cheesy sauce until bubbly and golden. If you love potatoes and cheese, this is the ultimate potato casserole. It’s perfect for serving with ham, chicken, pork, or beef. Heck, I even eat it just on its own without a protein. It’s warming, filling, and the best comfort food side dish there is – hearty and homey but delicious enough to serve to company.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

33 Seasonal Fruit Desserts to Sweeten the End of Summer

As summer reaches its end, you may find yourself with more leftover produce than you know what to do with. Perhaps, you are like me and wanting to squeeze one (or two more) trips to your local farm for the last batch of delicious summer fruits. Either way, as summer comes to a close, you will want to put that produce to good use. What better way than to create some of the best seasonal fruit desserts on a hot summer’s day!
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Tuna Salad with Fennel and Pine Nuts

Tuna salad with fennel and pine nuts is easy and pretty healthy, but it’s also incredibly savory and filled with lush ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen. Tuna, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts, dried currants, and some bitter chicory make this salad rather exceptional. Adapted from Lola Milne |...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Tomato Peach Burrata Salad Recipe

There's nothing better than a dish filled with colorful, fresh, seasonal vegetables. Oh wait — top that dish with cheese, and it immediately gets an upgrade. This delicious tomato peach burrata salad by Kristen Carli, recipe developer, private practice registered dietitian, and owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness takes those elements to another level. Sweet grape tomatoes paired with juicy peaches and crunchy corn are a perfect match for the rich and creamy texture of a giant ball of burrata. While there's definitely a gourmet feeling to this vibrant salad, the recipe is no nonsense and comes together in just eight minutes.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Succotash Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Succotash salad. Ever tried it? It’s a summer classic made with Lima beans, gently charred corn, cherry tomatoes, peppers, and red onions come together with a slightly sweet, creamy, and tangy dressing made with garlic, vinegar, and cream. Adapted...
RecipesPortsmouth Times

Veggies and pasta are an ideal pairing

Pasta recipes are versatile and can quickly feed a crowd when increased accordingly. Another benefit to pasta is it often is a safe bet when hosting a dinner party that includes people who follow vegan or vegetarian lifestyles. Furthermore, with the abundance of “alternative” pastas available, even individuals who must go gluten-free can indulge without worry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy